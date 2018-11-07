Ryan Tannehill aiming for Week 12 return to Dolphins

Since he faded into the background of the sideline, Ryan Tannehill's status has been anything but certain.

Still, optimism remains in the case of Tannehill vs. his injured shoulder, even if his current state isn't encouraging.

Consider this, via the Miami Herald's Adam Beasley:

So every time you throw the football, it hurts?



Tannehill: âOh yeah.â â Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 7, 2018

Tannehill, who spoke to the media for the first time since the injury sidelined him Week 6, also admitted his shoulder "wasn't close" to being healthy enough to play when he threw recently, again per Beasley.

But there's good news: Coach Adam Gase told reporters Tannehill won't play this week versus Green Bay. The bye week follows, giving Tannehill two more weeks worth of runway before he can make his (hopefully) triumphant landing for Week 12 and a meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I'm all in on Indy," he said.

His current status is still concerning, though, especially for a quarterback paid like a mid-level franchise player who admitted a rushed return could worsen his mysterious shoulder issue. The frustrating ailment has already kept him off the field for Miami's last four games, with Brock Osweiler filling in adequately enough to lead them to a 2-2 mark. Another two weeks won't hurt Tannehill.

Caution is advised, of course, but at 5-4 the Dolphins don't have the luxury of much patience. That explains why the target date for return is Nov. 25, against the Colts.

Here's to hoping he can throw a football pain-free before then -- for the sake of everyone involved.