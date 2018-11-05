Roundup: Scherff, Lauvao, Richardson out for year

A crushing blow to the Redskins' hopes arrived in the form of Monday's Jay Gruden press conference.

The coach delivered startlingly bad news: guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and receiver Paul Richardson (AC joint) are all out for the year. Each of their injuries will require season-ending surgery.

An MRI confirmed Scherff's injury, which the Redskins had correctly feared would be significant. When combined with the loss of Lauvao and left tackle Trent Williams' thumb surgery, Washington is without the majority of its starting line. The trio of losses can't be characterized as anything less than devastating along a unit that was a strength for much of the season.

Washington's depth at every position not named center (Chase Roullier is healthy) is in for a massive test on a weekly basis from here through the end of the season, with multiple jobs now available. Tackle Moses Morgan (knee) is day-to-day, leaving potentially four starting slots open and plenty of room for backups as well.

Washington lacks experience in its depth, with swing lineman Ty Nsekhe and center Tony Bergstrom serving as the only veterans in the second string. Rookie tackle Geron Christian and guard Casey Dunn should get a chance to replace the injured linemen, and it's likely the Redskins will bring in a lineman or two during the week.

As for Richardson, Brian Quick and Michael Floyd are in line to replace him, per the Redskins depth chart. Richardson's first campaign in the nation's capital ends with 20 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

Here are other injuries and transactions we are monitoring Monday:

1. The Eagles' defense received good news Monday when veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan returned to practice for first time this season. Jernigan began the season on the non-football injury list due to a back issue that required offseason surgery to repair a herniated disc.

2. Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told reporters that wideout A.J. Green won't need surgery to repair a nagging toe injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, however, that Green is expected to miss this Sunday's game vs. the Saints.

3. Former Oakland Raiders second round pick safety Obi Melifonwu has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots, sources told Rapoport.

4. The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed veteran wide receiver Kendall Wright.

5. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) is trending in the right direction, but it is unclear if the team is prepared to activate him off the PUP list.

6. Dolphins tackle Ja'Wuan James is dealing with a strained patellar tendon, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The injury is believed to be minor upon review of the MRI, and James has not been ruled out for Week 10.

7. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday edge rusher Khalil Mack (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are day-to-day entering Week 10.

8. Browns rookie corner Denzel Ward suffered a minor hip flexor injury Sunday and should be OK moving forward, Rapoport reported.

9. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said center Matt Paradis suffered a fractured fibula and torn ligaments, ending his year and sending him to injured reserve.

10. The Oakland Raiders signed free agent defensive end Kony Ealy to a one-year deal, sources told Rapoport.

11. Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory is dealing with a sprained shoulder and is considered day to day after spending time in the hospital Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said. Quarterback Derek Anderson remains in concussion protocol.