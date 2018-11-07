Falcons sign ex-Raider Bruce Irvin to one-year deal

Bruce Irvin found a home quickly.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday morning they've agreed to terms with the Ex-Oakland Raiders pass rusher to a one-year deal.

Irvin was cut by the Raiders over the weekend. With $3.8 million left on his contract, the defensive lineman cleared waivers on Tuesday and was a free agent.

The 31-year-old is very familiar with Falcons coach Dan Quinn from their time together in Seattle, where the latter was defensive coordinator before moving to Atlanta. In two seasons playing under Quinn, Irvin compiled 88 tackles, 8.5 sacks, five passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and scored twice.

Born in Atlanta, Irvin's return home could be mutually beneficial.

"We know exactly how Bruce will fit into our team on the field, and just as importantly into our locker room," Quinn said. "He will add to our rotation along the defensive line, while adding to our pass rush. He is familiar with our scheme and we are familiar with he strengths, so we are looking forward to getting him on the field as soon as possible."

The Falcons need oomph on defense after being decimated by injury early in the season. Atlanta has long lacked consistent pressure from the edge.

Irvin can help provide that pressure after an eight-sack season a year ago. However, he's struggled with his own consistency this season. Motivation also seemed an issue while playing for the wayward Raiders. He compiled just six tackles and three sacks before being cut.

He should be plenty motivated heading home to Atlanta to play for Quinn.

"This was a dream [come] true," Irvin told ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "The Patriots and Steelers offered more money, but being able to play for my city and my people, you just can't put a price on that.''

If true, eschewing a chance to play for a division leader to join for the 4-4 Falcons is an interesting decision for the aging Irvin. Atlanta, however, isn't out of the playoff picture despite a 1-4 start to the season.

Matt Ryan's offense has been potent this season, but injuries on defense have sapped that side of the ball. Adding Irvin is a shot in the arm, and potentially getting Deion Jones back from IR down the road would be another big boost.

Atlanta has winnable games against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys the next two weeks before heading to New Orleans and hosting the Baltimore Ravens. A winning record over that stretch could put them in a loser-goes-home Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers for an NFC Wild Card spot.

After the disastrous start to the season, most left the Falcons for dead. Quinn's team has battled back to put itself in the Wild Card discussion.

Adding Irvin is another sign Atlanta's season isn't over yet.