Bruce Irvin clears waivers, becomes free agent

Bruce Irvin is now a free agent.

A few days after being waived by the Oakland Raiders, the defensive end cleared waivers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source informed.

Irvin had seen his playing time decrease in recent weeks and saw little action in Oakland's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. The 31-year-old defensive end played just nine defensive snaps and zero special teams snaps in the defeat.

The pass rusher has three sacks, four QB hits and one forced fumble on the season.

Irvin could be a boon to a contender in need of pass-rushing help. Already one of his former teammates is on the lookout.