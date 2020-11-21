Michael F. Florio's Week 11 fantasy football matchups

Every week this article will look at the best and toughest matchups for each position in fantasy football. It also will give you five players whose fantasy value is on the rise.

Best QB Matchups

Taysom Hill vs. Falcons: This would be so much better if it was Jameis Winston starting for the Saints, but even still it is a good matchup for Hill. The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy PPG to QBs this season (26.02). They have given up over 320 passing yards per game this season, but you should not expect passing numbers like that from Hill. The upside here is the rushing numbers he can give you. He is a QB2 with risk, but upside this week.

Caveat: There have been conflicting reports about who will start for the Saints. If it is Winston, he is a Top 10 QB play for me. Hill is a riskier QB2 with upside.

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Jaguars: Big Ben has been playing well, throwing for seven touchdowns in his last two games, finishing as a Top 10 QB in both of those weeks. On the year, he has multiple passing TDs in all but one game so he always comes with a safe floor, but this week is a ceiling week as the Jaguars have allowed 23.02 fantasy PPG, the third-most in the NFL. He has Top 5 upside this week.

Best RB Matchups

Mike Davis vs. Lions: This game went from an appealing fantasy to one with a mess with both QBs dealing with injuries and key pieces being up in the air. This makes me think that both teams will rely on the run, especially the Panthers if they are without Teddy Bridgewater﻿. More opportunity couldn't come at a better time for Davis as the Lions allow the most fantasy PPG to RBs (35.89), including an average of 180 yards per game to RBs.

Damien Harris vs. Texans: The Patriots backfield has been very murky, but this is a week to trust Harris. He played a season high in snaps (55 percent) and had a season-high 22 touches. It could not come at a better time for Harris, as the Texans issue a league-high 167.4 rushing yards per game. Harris may not have the highest ceiling, due to his lack of pass game usage, but his groundwork should make him a safe RB2.

Other Favorable RB Matchups: Colts RBs vs. GB, James Conner vs. JAX, Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. LV

Best WR Matchups

Michael Thomas vs. Falcons: This was looking a lot better when we expected Winston. I was going to write about Thomas and others, but with it being Hill and me expecting a lot more running, Thomas is the only Saints receiver I'd want to trust. He has not looked like the 2019 version of himself since, well, 2019, but he did have success against Atlanta, averaging 100 yards per game. On the season, the Falcons have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to WRs (44.76), as well as the second-most receiving yards per game (215.1). I have Thomas as a high-end WR2 due to the QB change, but would still use him in this matchup.

Adam Thielen﻿/﻿Justin Jefferson vs. Cowboys: If we learned anything this past week, it is that you can start these two in just about any matchup. It more so depends on if it is the "Dalvin Cook Show" or not, but what we know is if Kirk Cousins is going to throw, it's going to one of these two. That bodes well this week against the Cowboys who have allowed 43.38 fantasy PPG to WRs, the fourth-most in the NFL. They have also given up 16 TDs to WRs, tied for the most in the NFL with…the Vikings!

Best TE Matchups

Jared Cook vs. Falcons: If this was any other position, I would fully pivot away from Cook given the QB change, but right now 10 fantasy points is enough to finish as a Top 10 tight end. Given that and the matchup, I think you can still start Cook. The Falcons have issued a league-high 18.08 fantasy PPG and eight touchdowns to tight ends. Cook is a low-end TE1 for me this week.

Logan Thomas vs. Bengals: Now this is a tight end to get excited about! Thomas has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games, enough to finish as a Top 10 tight end in those three weeks. And he has a great chance to build off of it as he faces the Bengals who allow the second-most fantasy PPG (16.27) and receiving yards per game (65) to tight ends. He is a Top 10 tight end for me heading into Week 11.

Fastest Rising Players: