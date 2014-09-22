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Miami Dolphins considering benching Ryan Tannehill

Published: Sep 22, 2014 at 11:45 AM
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Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Daily Host

The Ryan Tannehill experience has come under fire over the last few weeks in Miami. Now we aren't even sure if that experience is going to continue this week in London against the Raiders.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's Around The NFL, per team sources, that there is talk Miami may bench Tannehill for Matt Moore and it is "not a motivational ploy" for the third-year passer. The team wants to make a decision before they fly over the Atlantic Ocean.

Dolphins coach Joe Philbin was noncommittal when asked earlier Monday if the team was going to start the QB against the Raiders.

"We'll decide our game plan before we leave to play Oakland," Philbin said.

It was a stunning non-admission. Given the chance to simply state Tannehill was the starter, Philbin talked multiple times about getting the "best 46 players" ready to play this week and going from there. The Miami Herald reports that the team's staff will meet on Monday to decide whether to make a change.

Lazor, for one, was far more positive about Tannehill when he spoke with reporters on Monday. He said "there is no panic" about Tannehill and was asked if he had any doubts Tannehill would start.

"No. Is there any doubt I'll be the offensive coordinator?" Lazor cryptically asked.

It's only Week 4, and this is the type of franchise-altering decision that doesn't usually arrive until deep into a panicked season.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.

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