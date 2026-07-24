Panthers coach Dave Canales: RB Jonathon Brooks 'looks like the guy that I remember' 

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks has experienced a rough start to his NFL career, having all but three games in two seasons wiped out by injury. The Panthers believe Brooks is about to turn a corner.

"Really looking forward to, just the hard work that J.B. has had to do over the last couple of years to get him to this point," coach Dave Canales said Thursday at the opening of training camp, via the team's official website. "He feels great. He feels strong. He looks fast; he looks like the guy that I remember, and I'm really excited for that.

"But more so just, for a guy to go through things and to be able to have the emotional and mental resiliency to go through that training twice, to get himself back, this is a celebration, and you can feel the gratitude in him; you can feel the focus and how important this opportunity is for him."