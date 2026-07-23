NEWS ROUNDUP: LATEST SIGNINGS, CUTS, INJURY UPDATESNFL NEWS ROUNDUP: PANTHERS LB NIC SCOURTON SUFFERS TORN ACL IN TEAM'S FIRST TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE
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NFL Network's Jane Slater reports to "Good Morning Football" on the latest emergence of a starting job competition between Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas.
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INJURIES
- LB Nic Scourton suffered a torn ACL during the team's first training camp practice on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Rapoport added that Scourton will seek a second opinion and will have surgery in the coming weeks if the ACL tear is again confirmed. The second-year defender recorded five sacks during his rookie season in 2025.
SIGNINGS
- QB Fernando Mendoza (Round 1, No. 1 overall) signed his four-year, $57.3 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Las Vegas has since announced signing Mendoza.
INJURIES
- RT JC Latham placed on physically unable to perform list
- S Amani Hooker placed on PUP list
SIGNINGS
- OT Zach Thomas
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Ryan Hayes