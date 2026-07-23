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NFL News Roundup

NEWS ROUNDUP: LATEST SIGNINGS, CUTS, INJURY UPDATES

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Nic Scourton_TN
Around the NFL Staff
NFL.com
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NFL Network's Jane Slater reports to "Good Morning Football" on the latest emergence of a starting job competition between Dallas Cowboys offensive linemen Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas.

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • LB ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Nic Scourton﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ suffered a torn ACL during the team's first training camp practice on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Rapoport added that Scourton will seek a second opinion and will have surgery in the coming weeks if the ACL tear is again confirmed. The second-year defender recorded five sacks during his rookie season in 2025.
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

  • QB ﻿Fernando Mendoza﻿ (Round 1, No. 1 overall) signed his four-year, $57.3 million rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Las Vegas has since announced signing Mendoza.
Miami Dolphins

OTHER NEWS

  • The Dolphins announced they will wear their white throwback uniform in their Week 14 game against the Bears.
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS