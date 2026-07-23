Panthers launch $1.3 billion Bank of America Stadium renovation, set to be completed by 2030

"The long-term extension with Bank of America reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to the Carolinas," Tepper, the owner and chairman of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE), said in a release. "For over three decades, Bank of America Stadium has helped create lasting memories for our fans and we're excited for them to see what's ahead. Our goal is to create experiences that enhance the passion and energy of the region while transforming this corridor into a weekend destination for world-class sports, entertainment and community events."

Bank of America Stadium is currently home to the Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC, as well as the Panthers.

It regularly hosts concerts as well as the Atlantic Coast Conference football championship, the Duke's Mayo Bowl and, most recently, a soccer match between the United States and Senegal which served as a precursor to the World Cup.

When asked directly if the Panthers are considering submitting a bid to host a first-ever Super Bowl in Charlotte, team president and TSE CEO Kristi Coleman replied, "We would love to get a Super Bowl. ... I think doing projects like this help you get it. It for sure helps your resume."

Of course, there are other factors that go into ultimately landing the NFL's biggest event, including number of hotels and other infrastructure.

"Does this guarantee (a Super Bowl)? No. But does this help? Yes," Coleman said.

The additional renovations are privately funded with no additional taxpayer money required.

TSE will pay for any overage costs and ongoing maintenance associated with the project.

The city of Charlotte originally contributed $650 million to the project in 2024 with TSE adding the additional $150 million, bringing the original cost of stadium renovations to $800 million after Tepper decided to remain in the stadium rather than build a new one.