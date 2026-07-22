Cardinals, Panthers first teams to fully report to training camp ahead of 2026 NFL season

Carolina enters camp aiming to defend its NFC South championship after an 8-9 season. Bryce Young's continued development under Dave Canales, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik taking over play-calling duties, the additions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd on defense, the ascension of Tetairoa McMillan after an award-winning rookie season, and how the offensive line shakes out due to injuries are some of the storylines to track for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, Mike LaFleur ushers in a new era and a new offense. Will Jacoby Brissett report as he seeks a new contract that puts him in line with other starters, or will the Cards open up the competition with Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck? How big of a role will first-rounder Jeremiyah Love play in a stocked backfield? Can Marvin Harrison Jr. finally break out in LaFleur's offense? How does the defense look with Nick Rallis sticking around and can they finally stay healthy -- particularly 2025 first-rounder Walter Nolen? How much of a rebuild are we in for in the desert?