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Cardinals, Panthers first teams to fully report to training camp ahead of 2026 NFL season

Published: Jul 22, 2026 at 08:37 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The reporting has commenced.

Veterans for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers report to training camps on Wednesday, the first non-rookies to do so ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

The Cardinals and Panthers are slated to face off in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6, which allows the clubs to start camp a week earlier than the rest of their counterparts.

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Carolina enters camp aiming to defend its NFC South championship after an 8-9 season. Bryce Young's continued development under Dave Canales, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik taking over play-calling duties, the additions of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd on defense, the ascension of Tetairoa McMillan after an award-winning rookie season, and how the offensive line shakes out due to injuries are some of the storylines to track for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, Mike LaFleur ushers in a new era and a new offense. Will Jacoby Brissett report as he seeks a new contract that puts him in line with other starters, or will the Cards open up the competition with Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck? How big of a role will first-rounder Jeremiyah Love play in a stocked backfield? Can Marvin Harrison Jr. finally break out in LaFleur's offense? How does the defense look with Nick Rallis sticking around and can they finally stay healthy -- particularly 2025 first-rounder Walter Nolen? How much of a rebuild are we in for in the desert?

The Cards and Panthers kick off the vets reporting, but they're not the only ones who get to work in earnest this week. The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots open camp on Friday. The clubs face off in a Super Bowl rematch to open the regular season on Sept. 9.

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