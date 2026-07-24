Jesse Minter on Lamar Jackson's Top 100 plunge: May not be one NFL player better than Ravens QB

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson tumbled down the list, falling 67 spots to No. 69 this season. When new coach Jesse Minter saw the ranking, he texted his quarterback. Minter told "The Lounge" podcast that he had an "interesting back and forth about it."

"Look, there may not even be one other player in the league better than Lamar, let alone 68 players in the league better than Lamar," Minter said, via the team's official website. "When you have one year where he dealt with a little bit of injury and the team [missed the playoffs], certain players they hold onto that and certain players they give them the benefit of the doubt. This guy is a multi-MVP winner, has transcended the quarterback position. He knows how I feel about him. I guess I don't put too much stock into what the list looks like."