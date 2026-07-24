Jesse Minter on Lamar Jackson's Top 100 plunge: May not be one NFL player better than Ravens QB

The NFL's annual Top 100 list caused a kerfuffle in Baltimore.
Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson tumbled down the list, falling 67 spots to No. 69 this season. When new coach Jesse Minter saw the ranking, he texted his quarterback. Minter told "The Lounge" podcast that he had an "interesting back and forth about it."
"Look, there may not even be one other player in the league better than Lamar, let alone 68 players in the league better than Lamar," Minter said, via the team's official website. "When you have one year where he dealt with a little bit of injury and the team [missed the playoffs], certain players they hold onto that and certain players they give them the benefit of the doubt. This guy is a multi-MVP winner, has transcended the quarterback position. He knows how I feel about him. I guess I don't put too much stock into what the list looks like."
Jackson struggled through 2025, missing three games due to a hamstring injury, dealt with a knee issue and suffered a back contusion that caused him to miss Week 17. When on the field, the dynamic QB didn't look like himself, often scattershot, and went on a midseason slump in which he didn't throw a touchdown in three tilts. Jackson returned for Week 18's win-and-in bout with Pittsburgh, but the Ravens came up shy despite the QB's three-TD night.
The overall disappointing play led Jackson to drop from No. 2 to No. 69 in the 2026 Top 100 list, voted on by the players during the previous season. Minter said Jackson isn't taking the slight too seriously.
"I know Lamar, I don't think he worries about that," Minter said. "I think he wants to win, I think he wants to win big. I think he wants to get back."
Other quarterbacks already ranked higher than Jackson on the Top 100 list include Trevor Lawrence (No. 62), Bo Nix (No. 59) and Jalen Hurts (No. 56). Others will be unveiled as the list continues to roll on.
"There's nobody we'd rather have as our quarterback," Minter said.