Marvin Lewis headlines guys with most to prove in NFL playoffs

That said, the unit has mostly looked like its dominant self of late. Seattle yielded fewer than 14 points in four of its final five games -- and just finished with the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense for the fourth consecutive year. The Seahawks have been dominant against the run all season, allowing an NFL-low 85.1 rushing yards per game. While the secondary got most of the props in prior seasons, the front seven has been excellent in 2015. That unit is led by middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, whom I voted first-team All-Pro.