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Marcus Mariota: Dorial Green-Beckham is a 'stud'

Published: May 25, 2016 at 06:33 AM
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Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Marcus Mariota was the NFL's least efficient passer on deep balls as a rookie.

If the Tennessee Titans are going to produce more explosive plays this season, enigmatic second-year wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham will have to be featured in the aerial attack.

After sitting out recent practices with hamstring issues, Green-Beckham impressed in Tuesday's session.

"The dude is a stud," Mariota said of Green-Beckham, via the team's official website. "Physically, he is very gifted. He made a couple of plays today that's going to be needed. So hopefully we can find ways to get him the football and let him do his thing."

No one doubts Green-Beckham's talent at 6-foot-5 and nearly 240 pounds with 4.50 wheels, good hands and excellent body control. He was limited to 549 yards and four touchdowns on 32 receptions as a rookie, though, because he didn't know the offense well enough to unseat veteran Harry Douglas for the starting job opposite Kendall Wright.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, coach Mike Mularkey made it clear that an expanded role will hinge on Green-Beckham's mastery of the playbook after struggling with route running last year.

"We'll know right away (whether he's been studying)," Mularkey explained. "I think he knows that's a point of emphasis for him. He'll have a lot to say on whether he's that guy or not."

Mularkey was impressed by the "flashes" shown by DGB in Tuesday's practice, but cautioned that "obviously it needs to be more consistent."

The Titans are one of several teams vying for Cinderella's slipper this year. They will need Green-Beckham to fulfill his "stud" potential if they plan to dance at the postseason ball.

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