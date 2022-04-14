Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux among 21 prospects who'll attend 2022 NFL Draft

Prepare for more bearhugs, Commissioner Goodell.
On Thursday, the NFL released a list of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
The group includes many of the biggest names in the 2022 class, including Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama OT Evan Neal, N.C. State OT Ickey Ekwonu, Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.
- Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
- Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
- Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
- Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
- Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
- George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Drake London, WR, USC
- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
The 87th NFL Draft will take place at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, with the first round kicking off Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 will occur on Friday, April 29, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 are on Saturday, April 30, beginning at noon ET.
The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to select No. 1 overall for the second consecutive season.