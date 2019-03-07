Le'Veon Bell, Earl Thomas among riskiest free agents of 2019

Suh was a force for the Rams in the playoffs. It felt like an alarm went off in the hulking defensive tackle's head, as if Suh realized he hadn't lived up to his end of the bargain in a prove-it season and knew he needed to save face. But on the whole, his pairing with Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and defensive guru Wade Phillips did not produce the kind of game-wrecking play most anticipated. And this comes after Suh failed to live up to the billing in Miami, where he initially signed the richest contract for a defensive player in NFL history. And after a five-year tenure in Detroit that was undoubtedly productive (SEE: three first-team All-Pro nods), but also marred by fines, suspension and general cantankerousness.