Avril: Everybody knows Earl Thomas loves the Cowboys

When training camps open later this month, one of the offseason mysteries left to solve is whether All Pro safety Earl Thomas will suit up for the Seahawks in September.

Dallas' refusal to part with the No. 50 overall pick might have scuttled chances of a draft-day deal, but former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus -- now a writer for the team's official website -- recently expressed the opinion that a trade "still is in play."

Former Seattle pass rusher Cliff Avril's recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio will do little to dispel the notion that Thomas-to-Texas remains a possibility.

"Everyone in our locker room knows that Earl loves the Cowboys," Avril said. "I mean, he grew up in Texas. That's just who he is. He will leave immediately after work just to catch them play on Monday Night Football. You know what I mean? So we understand that. We didn't take it too serious."

Thomas raised eyebrows around the league when he invited the Cowboys to "come get me" after a late-December clash between the two clubs. Although he went on to downplay that dalliance with Dallas, his former teammate's comments suggest Thomas still harbors a deep yearning to play for his hometown team.

Coach Pete Carroll insists the Seahawks are counting on the six-time Pro Bowl selection to remain a nucleus player. There has been no progress on a new contract, however, leaving Thomas' status in question.

The last remaining superstar from the famed Legion of Boom secondary has stated on separate occasions that "money talks" and his future in Seattle is a "guessing game."

We could be guessing right up to the start of the 2018 season.