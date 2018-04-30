'Boys wouldn't send second-rounder for Earl Thomas

Ever since Earl Thomas' late-December trade invitation, Dallas fans have been harboring dreams of a secondary led by the All-Pro safety.

As it turns out, the Seahawks and Cowboys did indeed talk trade during the 2018 NFL Draft.

Appearing on Monday's edition of NFL Up to the Minute, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys balked at the idea of surrendering their second-round pick in a potential Thomas trade.

Dallas might have pulled it off with their third-round pick "and a lot more," Rapoport added, but the staunch refusal to part with the No. 50 overall pick that turned out to be guard Connor Williams effectively scuttled the deal.

Had Seattle considered letting Thomas go for less than first-round value, it would have been a concession. They had reportedly set the price tag at first- and third-round picks in the weeks leading up to the draft.

"It's not even a topic," coach Pete Carroll said Thursday night after the draft's first round. "It's not even worth talking about. He's our guy."

General manager John Schneider took a different approach after the draft's second and third rounds Friday night, conceding to local reporters that the Seahawks talked to "a number of clubs" about Thomas.

Carroll insists the organization has been counting on Thomas all along. The reason he remains in Seattle, though, is because the Cowboys -- and other teams -- never came close to reaching the asking price.

Now that the draft has come and gone, Rapoport noted, the Seahawks are expected to work toward a contract extension with Thomas.

The ninth-year veteran has stated on separate occasions that "money talks" and his future in Seattle is a "guessing game."

Judging by the tone of Carroll's comments, the Seahawks will soon take the guesswork out of that future.