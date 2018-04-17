Earl Thomas not present for Seahawks workouts

Amid persistent reports that the Seahawks will listen to trade offers for Earl Thomas, the All-Pro safety is doing little to quell speculation about a future outside of Seattle.

Thomas was not present for the start of the team's offseason workout program on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source informed of the situation.

It's worth noting that Thomas has missed voluntary workouts in the past.

Is there more to his absence this time around?

Poised to enter the final year of his contract, Thomas made waves by inviting the Cowboys to pursue him in late December. Asked this offseason about his relationship with the Seahawks, Thomas has stated on separate occasions that "money talks" and his future in Seattle is a "guessing game."

From the Seahawks' perspective, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in early March that Thomas is "firmly in their plans" for the 2018 season.

Perhaps that mindset explains the prohibitive asking price of first- and third-round draft picks, as recently reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Unless the Seahawks lower that price tag, Thomas is unlikely to be sent to Dallas -- or any other NFL city -- in a draft-day trade.