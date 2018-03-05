Seahawks plan to trade Michael Bennett, keep Thomas

With the NFL's new league year set to dawn in the next two weeks, the potential deconstruction of Seattle's historically great defense threatens to make headlines throughout the offseason.

The careers of strong safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril are in jeopardy. All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is recovering from surgeries on both Achilles. Star free safety Earl Thomas and disruptive defensive lineman Michael Bennett have both been the subject of rampant trade rumors.

What will become of Pete Carroll's vaunted defense?

While the Seahawks plan to keep Thomas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday's edition of NFL Total Access, they hope to trade Bennett before the March 14 onset of free agency.

Seattle has already begun trade talks involving Bennett. It comes as no surprise that one of the teams interested, per Rapoport, is Atlanta, helmed by former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

"From what I understand, (the Seahawks) want this trade to happen sooner rather than later," Rapoport explained. "So maybe the next week or so before Michael Bennett officially leaves the Seahawks."

The same can't be said for Thomas, who is entering the final year of his contract. For all of the Thomas-fueled speculation about a return home to Texas, the Seahawks would prefer to work out a new long-term deal that would keep him in the Emerald City.

Thomas is "firmly in their plans for the 2018 season," Rapoport added.

With the coordinator change from Kris Richard to Ken Norton Jr., this is a defense in transition. It remains to be seen if the once mighty Legion of Boom is in line for a simple touch-up or a major overhaul.