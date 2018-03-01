Richard Sherman underwent surgery on left Achilles

Richard Sherman ruptured his right Achilles early in November and underwent surgery. Now the Seattle Seahawks cornerback is recovering from a procedure on his left Achilles.

Speaking Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, coach Pete Carroll said Sherman underwent a "minor surgery" to clean up his left Achilles.

"It's a bit of a setback for a couple weeks because he's in the boot on the other leg," Carroll said. "But he is not slowing down. He's working like crazy. He's having a fantastic offseason. His mentality is good. He's competing like crazy."

Sherman should be ready to go by training camp.

The cornerback is expected to be back with Seattle for his age-30 season. The Seahawks engaged in trade discussions about Sherman last offseason. Asked if there were any talks about dealing the Pro Bowl corner this season, Carroll said there was "nothing specific" to report on any trade discussions.