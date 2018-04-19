Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas: 'We're counting on him'

Don't expect the Seahawks to trade Earl Thomas during next week's NFL Draft.

That's the message from Seattle coach Pete Carroll, who appeared Thursday on KJR Seattle's Dave Softy Mahler Show.

Thomas' absence from the start of the team's offseason workout program has instigated a fresh round of trade speculation, specifically involving the All Pro safety's home-state Cowboys.

"He's a Seahawk," Carroll said. "I don't know what everyones talking about."

Asked if he expects Thomas to be present for the start of training camp in July, Carroll replied, "Heck, yeah! He better be there. He's on the roster. We're counting on him."

Carroll's comments align with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's early March report that Thomas is firmly in Seattle's plans for the 2018 season.

Thomas has done little, however, to allay concerned Seahawks fans, stating on separate occasions that "money talks" and his future in Seattle is a "guessing game."

After shedding Dez Bryant's salary and converting Byron Jones to cornerback, Dallas has the motivation and the cap space to answer Thomas' late-December trade invitation. If the Cowboys do make a draft-day run at Thomas, though, they'll have to convince Carroll and the rest of the Seahawks' brass that the compensation is worth parting with a franchise legend.