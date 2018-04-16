Cowboys' Byron Jones says he's moving to cornerback

Cowboys 2015 first-round draft pick Byron Jones is switching positions -- again.

Jones revealed Monday that he's returning to cornerback after spending the past two years at safety, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

After flashing potential as a rangy free safety in 2016, Jones regressed last season when he was forced to play in the box more often as a strong safety. By the end of the season, he was splitting snaps with Kavon Frazier while Jeff Heath retained a full-time role on the other side.

Former Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard is now running Dallas' secondary, bringing along the Seahawks' preference for bigger corners. As a rookie in 2015, the freakishly athletic Jones spent all of his time at cornerback, playing outside as well as the slot. He's fully onboard with Richard's proposed transition.

"I think it'll be a good move for me and the team," Jones said. "It's been something that as soon as Richard came in that's what he was talking about, he wanted to move me to corner. So we had a discussion and he made the move."

Even with the departure of veteran Orlando Scandrick, the Cowboys boast enviable depth at cornerback with Jones, Anthony Brown and a trio of promising second-year players in Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods.

It's a different story at safety, though, with a shortage of manpower behind Heath and Frazier.

In other words, Jones' position switch will do nothing to quiet speculation of a potential draft-weekend trade for Seahawks All-Pro Earl Thomas, a Texas native who finished last season with a plea for the Cowboys to pursue him.