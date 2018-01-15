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Le'Veon Bell 'definitely' wants to stay with Steelers

Published: Jan 15, 2018 at 12:18 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Le'Veon Bellsuggested last week he might sit out if the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise tag him again this offseason.

The threat doesn't mean he wants out of Pittsburgh. The Steelers running back was asked if he wanted to return next season following the team's 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Of course," Bell said, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "I never want to leave this city, but obviously, circumstances and things like that. But I definitely don't."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Steelersare expected to use the tag on Bell again, despite the threat from the back to sit out the offseason again. The tag is expected to be worth about $14.5 million.

The question is whether both sides can agree on Bell's worth. The tailback wants to be paid like the team's No. 1 back and No. 2 receiver. The Steelers seems reluctant to sink too much cash into the position -- and for a player who has a history of injuries and a suspension on his record.

Bell certainly proved his value in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round loss. The dual-threat earned 155 scrimmage yards on 25 touches and two total touchdowns.

Sunday's loss marked another what-if playoff moment for the Steelers. But Bell wants to return to in 2018 to see if the Killer Bs can finally get over the hump.

"I think we get everyone healthy, it can even be more special," he said. "Give credit to [Antonio Brown]. He went out there at whatever percent and still gave his all. Obviously, wasn't himself. Still made plays. Being incredible. Guys like that, you can't come across all the time."

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