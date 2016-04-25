Josh Norman wanted to sign 1-year deal with Panthers

Except possibly Norman, who initially said "I got sideswiped -- I didn't see it coming," and is now talking about what he was trying to do in order to remain with the Panthers. It's an interesting case that involves agents and players who are used to playing the leverage game and a general manager coming off a Super Bowl run and near-perfect season who isn't interested in games at all. Will it go down as a misread on the part of Norman and his agents or will Gettleman end up looking cranky about the process?