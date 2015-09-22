Johnny Manziel rediscovers magic in exhilarating Browns win

Power of the moment: Carr helped back up some of the offseason optimisism in Oakland surrounding the team's young quarterback and the team's first choice in the 2015 NFL Draft, wide receiver Amari Cooper. In the first quarter, Carr and Cooper struck for the duo's first big play in what Raiders fans hope will be many more ... a 68-yard scoring strike that put the Raiders up 7-0 on the Ravens. It was the first of three touchdown passes for Carr -- who had a career high in passing yards in the win. The final scoring strike, provided the winning tally in an inspiring Raiders win against a popular choice among pundits to contend for the playoffs and possibly represent the AFC in Super Bowl 50.