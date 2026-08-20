Bengals' Joe Burrow 'trying to manifest' return to Super Bowl: 'I'm tired of saying next year'

Joe Burrow is tired of waiting for "next year."

After three straight playoff absences, the Bengals’ star quarterback wants 2026 to be the season in which his team returns to the Super Bowl.

“I’m trying to put it out in the world; I’m trying to manifest it,” Burrow said Thursday after a joint practice with the Bears, via The Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’m trying to show our guys the urgency that I have, and that I want us to have as an organization to go and make it happen. You can keep pushing it down the road, or you can talk about it now and say this is the year. I’m tired of saying next year, next year, next year. This is it.”

Inspired by Cincinnati’s offseason investment in its defense, Burrow has maintained a high level of confidence and expectation throughout 2026. He’s touted this team as the best of which he’s been a part since his 2019 national champion LSU Tigers, and with every key contributor on the offensive side returning, Burrow has reason to feel optimistic.