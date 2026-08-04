Dexter Lawrence 'terrorizing practice' at Bengals training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired Dexter Lawrence this offseason as the centerpiece of their defensive revamp. The dividends are being paid out early in training camp.

"Honestly, he's been terrorizing practice," wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. "I can honestly say that."

Lawrence is coming off a ½-sack season, but that stat belies his ability to impact the middle of a defense, both against the run and pass. The 28-year-old eats up blockers, freeing others to make tackles, and can discombobulate backfields.

One reason the Bengals were willing to trade the No. 10 overall pick for Lawrence was that they weren’t going to draft a player who could immediately step in and upgrade the entire unit as the veteran would.

Cincinnati’s offense can feel it.