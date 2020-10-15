How Falcons, Texans can become competitive again

1) What kind of coach should they be looking for? The respect that Quinn could command from his players was evident in the team's refusal to quit on him in 2019, when the Falcons rallied to a finish that kept Quinn and Dimitroff employed after a 1-7 start. The shocking thing about the end of the defensive specialist's tenure in Atlanta was the Falcons' failure to mount much of a pass defense. That's been a problem over the past four seasons, but the bottom truly fell out this year, with Atlanta ranking 31st in both passing and overall yards allowed per game and surrendering a league-high 15 passing touchdowns. The deficiency led to epic collapses against Dallas and Chicago that bore a haunting resemblance to the Falcons' infamous implosion in Super Bowl LI. Thus, the resumes of veteran coaches with a penchant for winning close games should carry extra weight among the decision-makers seeking Quinn's replacement.





I am curious to see what interim coach Raheem Morris will bring to the table, and whether he winds up getting a second chance at a permanent job after things went south for him in his first try being a head coach in Tampa. While it's true that he was the coordinator of the defense that floundered under Quinn, Morris might be able to get more out of his players than Quinn could at the end.