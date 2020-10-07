Jack Easterby to assume Texans acting GM duties

Following the firing of Bill O'Brien on Monday, two vacancies emerged for the Houston Texans: Head coach and general manager.

Jack Easterby, the team's executive vice president of football operation, will be the acting general manager for the remainder of the 2020 season, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday.

Following the season's conclusion, the team will move forward in hiring a new general manager, with Easterby returning to his position as EVP, and a new head coach. Romeo Crennel is currently the interim coach, Palmer added. The plan will be for the Texans to bring on a new general manager first and then hire a new head coach, per Palmer.

Easterby became the team's EVP of football operations on Jan. 28 after he was previously under the tag of executive vice president of team development.

Easterby and O'Brien disagreed on matters recently, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, inevitably leading to O'Brien's firing after the team's 0-4 start. Easterby, who arrived with the mission of evaluating the franchise, fired former general manager Brian Gaine, which led to O'Brien's ascension to the role.