Free-agent WR Mike Williams to visit Panthers, Jets and Steelers this week

The former Chargers wide receiver has visits scheduled this week with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources.
Since Williams' release from the Chargers after seven seasons, three teams on his itinerary is expected for a 6-foot-4 receiver with big-play making ability, which is a hot commodity in free agency. Since 2018, the 29-year-old receiver has led the NFL with 15.8 yards per reception (minimum 250 catches). Williams ranks No. 12 on NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101 free agents in 2024.
Carolina being interested in getting a receiver like Williams makes sense after Bryce Young struggled in his first season. With a new head coach in Dave Canales, adding Williams to give Young a playmaker is a logical pairing. The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson, and adding Williams will benefit their franchise quarterback heading into his second season.
Meanwhile, the Jets revamping their offense continues after adding eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith and trading for Morgan Moses this past week. A duo of Garrett Wilson and Williams on the other side could be an enticing one-two punch for an offense that struggled without Aaron Rodgers.
Pittsburgh looking at the market to replace Johnson is ideal. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to start free agency, moved on from Kenny Pickett and traded for Justin Fields. After adding Wilson on a one-year deal for $1.21 million and Fields due $3.23 million in 2024, Pittsburgh's QB depth chart is under contract for under $4.5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Making a short-term deal with Williams could help both parties if they can agree to a number.
Over his seven seasons in the NFL, Williams has played 88 games recording 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in 62 starts. He has missed 18 games over the past two seasons.