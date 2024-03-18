Free-agent WR Mike Williams to visit Panthers, Jets and Steelers this week

Carolina being interested in getting a receiver like Williams makes sense after Bryce Young struggled in his first season. With a new head coach in Dave Canales, adding Williams to give Young a playmaker is a logical pairing. The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson, and adding Williams will benefit their franchise quarterback heading into his second season.

Meanwhile, the Jets revamping their offense continues after adding eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith and trading for Morgan Moses this past week. A duo of Garrett Wilson and Williams on the other side could be an enticing one-two punch for an offense that struggled without Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh looking at the market to replace Johnson is ideal. The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to start free agency, moved on from Kenny Pickett and traded for Justin Fields. After adding Wilson on a one-year deal for $1.21 million and Fields due $3.23 million in 2024, Pittsburgh's QB depth chart is under contract for under $4.5 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Making a short-term deal with Williams could help both parties if they can agree to a number.