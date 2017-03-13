Free agency flurry: Moves I love, loathe in NFL's new league year

The Brandin Cooks trade was perfect, dreamy and an absolute steal. New England sent the last pick of the first round and a late third-rounder (No. 103, the compensatory selection New England acquired from Cleveland in the Jamie Collins deal) to the Saints for the stud receiver and a fourth-rounder (No. 118). It's like the rest of the NFL (Philly? Tennessee?) was asleep! Cooks is only 23 years old with three pro seasons and 215 catches under his belt. He's eclipsed 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons, scoring 17 touchdowns in the process. Cooks will take the top off the defense for Tom Brady and be a game-changing weapon for the best quarterback of all time.