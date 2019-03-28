Four-round 2019 NFL mock draft: Redskins pick QB in Round 2

Published: Mar 28, 2019 at 05:01 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

My four-round mock draft provides a look into where prospects' grades stand after the NFL Scouting Combine and most of their pro days, and also the state of teams' roster needs with the main free agency period in the rearview mirror.

You'll note that several times throughout this mock, I point to 2020 free agency as a factor for the selection. Teams aren't just evaluating needs for 2019 when considering whom to pick, as they must also take into account free agency choices yet to come.

Keep in mind: The picks made in the 2019 draft can certainly help a team this fall, but they really affect the 2020 and '21 seasons as much or more.

To see every pick each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, click here.

Round 2

Pick
33
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma · WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Brown's 166-pound frame may scare teams off in the first round, but as a comparison, former second-round pick DeSean Jackson weighed 169 pounds at the combine coming out of Cal in 2008.

Pick
34
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown
Mississippi · WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

 Devin Funchess, playing on a one-year deal, might contribute in 2019, but Brown could be a long-term difference-maker for Andrew Luck.

Pick
35
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeffery Simmons
Jeffery Simmons
Mississippi State · DT

School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior

Simmons could still go in the first round despite the ACL injury he suffered in February and his 2016 arrest. If he lasts until Round 2, though, it won't take long for him to be picked. I consider the Raiders a front-runner to select Simmons in the late-first or early-second round because they have a need at DT, are willing to take chances and have extra selections.

Pick
36
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nasir Adderley
Nasir Adderley
Delaware · S

School: Delaware | Year: Senior

Re-signing Jimmie Ward to a one-year deal does not negate the Niners' need for playmakers in the secondary. Adderley will contribute from the slot and at safety for his new team as a rookie.

Pick
37
New York Giants
New York Giants
Erik McCoy
Erik McCoy
Texas A&M · C

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

McCoy's a physical player who should step into the Giants' starting lineup without an issue.

Pick
38
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Florida · S

School: Florida | Year: Junior

Gardner-Johnson is the tough safety with ball skills that the Jags need to replace the departed Tashaun Gipson.

Pick
39
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Darnell Savage
Darnell Savage
Maryland · S

School: Maryland | Year: Senior

Savage, an appropriate name for a Buccaneer, has the needed coverage skills for a safety in today's NFL and fits a need for Tampa Bay.

Pick
40
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jaylon Ferguson
Jaylon Ferguson
Louisiana Tech · EDGE

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

The Bills have not yet exercised the fifth-year option on Shaq Lawson's contract and Jerry Hughes is due to become a free agent after the season. Ferguson's long and strong, and should make a big impact in Year 2.

Pick
41
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner
Kansas State · T

School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)

Risner could play tackle for Denver, if needed, but he initially lines up inside to get the Broncos' five best guys on the line.

Pick
42
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry
Arizona State · WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

Beyond A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, the Bengals' receiver group is full of question marks. Harry can take advantage of bracket coverage on Green with his size and strong hands.

Pick
43
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
Temple · CB

School: Temple | Year: Senior

Detroit may want some competition for Teez Tabor on the outside in 2019. Ya-Sin is as competitive as they come.

Pick
44
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary
Washington · T

School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga's future with the Packers is in doubt due to injuries that have limited him to just two 16-game seasons in nine years. McGary will be a solid starter for the Packers whenever he takes over the starting gig.

Pick
45
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jachai Polite
Jachai Polite
Florida · EDGE

School: Florida | Year: Junior

Polite's stock is trending downward, sort of like Harold Landry's did in last year's draft. The Falcons hope his power and bend as a pass rusher will make him a bargain.

Pick
46
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Will Grier
Will Grier
West Virginia · QB

School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)

Even after trading for Case Keenum, the Redskins may invest a pick in a future quarterback, given the severity of Alex Smith's injury.

Pick
47
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill
Virginia · S

School: Virginia | Year: Senior

Pairing Thornhill with Eric Reid gives the Panthers a strong duo at safety.

Pick
48
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Chase Winovich
Chase Winovich
Michigan · EDGE

School: Michigan | Year: Senior (RS)

Miami's pass-rushing contingent is undergoing major changes this offseason with Cameron Wake and Andre Branch no longer on the team and Robert Quinn being traded to the Cowboys. Winovich could pair with 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris on the outside.

Pick
49
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Amani Hooker
Amani Hooker
Iowa · S

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

 The trade of Jabrill Peppers opens up a spot for another former Big Ten box safety.

Pick
50
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Charles Omenihu
Charles Omenihu
Texas · DE

School: Texas | Year: Senior 

Omenihu met with the Vikings at the combine, showing their potential interest in acquiring a strong pass rusher who can help them disrupt the NFC North's talented QBs.

Pick
51
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jerry Tillery
Jerry Tillery
Notre Dame · DT

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

It doesn't look like free agent Bennie Logan is returning, and Austin Johnson is due to become a free agent in 2020. Tillery's power inside (and a bit of agility) will be coveted by teams early in the draft.

Pick
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trayvon Mullen
Trayvon Mullen
Clemson · CB

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Mullen is a slight but tough outside defender who should thrive in the Steelers' defense.

Pick
53
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Tytus Howard
Tytus Howard
Alabama State · T

School: Alabama State | Year: Senior (RS)

Jason Peters is signed for 2019, but finding a future starting tackle should be a high priority for the Eagles. Howard could play either tackle spot, depending on the team's plans for Lane Johnson after Peters retires.

Pick
54
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
David Edwards
David Edwards
Wisconsin · T

School: Wisconsin | Year: Junior (RS)

The signing of Matt Kalil to compete for the left tackle job doesn't change the fact that the Texans still have a need for a starter on the other side. Edwards could be a second-round value like former Badger Rob Havenstein has been for the Rams.

Pick
55
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kelvin Harmon
Kelvin Harmon
N.C. State · WR

School: N.C. State | Year: Junior

Harmon may not be the fastest receiver in the class, but there's no doubt he will win more battles than he loses outside at the next level. He and DeAndre Hopkins could be outstanding for Deshaun Watson on the perimeter and take some of the pressure off Will Fuller, who's working his way back from an ACL tear.

Pick
56
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Irv Smith
Irv Smith
Alabama · TE

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Smith isn't physically dominant like Gronk, but he will be an effective target for Tom Brady when crucial yards are needed to keep drives alive.

Pick
57
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Mack Wilson
Mack Wilson
Alabama · LB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

The Eagles' linebacker corps needs a replacement for Jordan Hicks. Wilson's ability to patrol the middle of a defense should be valued.

Pick
58
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Miles Boykin
Miles Boykin
Notre Dame · WR

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

Dak Prescott liked having  Amari Cooper around for the second half of the 2018 season. Now Boykin steps into Terrance Williams role while Randall Cobb] works in Cole Beasley's old spot inside, completing a solid group that also includes second-year receiver Michael Gallup

Pick
59
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Taylor Rapp
Taylor Rapp
Washington · S

School: Washington | Year: Junior 

Clayton Geathers was re-signed, but Rapp is the future starter next to the team's first-round pick in 2017, Malik Hooker..

Pick
60
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Renell Wren
Renell Wren
Arizona State · DT

School: Arizona State | Year: Senior (RS)

Wren is the powerful interior presence that the Chargers need as their defensive line depth chart undergoes great change in 2019.

Pick
61
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Mecole Hardman
Mecole Hardman
Georgia · WR

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Tyreek Hill's status could be affected by the outcome of an ongoing police probe into alleged battery of a juvenile in which Hill may be involved. Hardman has similar speed and is the sort of all-purpose threat who could step in for Hill if he's not available.

Pick
62
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
South Carolina · WR

School: South Carolina | Year: Senior (RS)

Head coach Sean Payton was desperate for receiver help in 2018, even bringing is Dez Bryant (who suffered a season-ending injury in his second practice with the team). Samuel will endear himself to Drew Brees immediately and take pressure off Michael Thomas.

Pick
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Amani Oruwariye
Amani Oruwariye
Penn State · CB

School: Penn State | Year: Senior (RS)

Kansas City is rebuilding at cornerback, and adding this athletic defender with good size for the position will help.

Pick
64
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Dre'Mont Jones
Dre'Mont Jones
Ohio State · DT

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)

Jones is not a particularly stout defender but can play inside and outside for the Patriots, who value versatility in their linemen.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.