Fear the Packers' ... defense? Plus, Holdout Watch 2018

1) Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: All of the reasons that prevented a long-term deal between Bell and the Steelers for the last two years remain: He rightly wants to reset the running back market because of his incredible value, while Pittsburgh's front office seemingly remains cautious about Bell's long-term staying power. The biggest differences this time around: Bell is a year older and more entrenched in his position than ever. The deadline for a new contract among players hit with the franchise tag is July 16, so we'll know the outcome here sooner than later. Bell showed up to work September 1 last year and might come in later this time around if a deal is not struck by mid-July.