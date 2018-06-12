Titans LT Taylor Lewan skipping mandatory minicamp

Tennessee Titans starting left tackle Taylor Lewan is skipping mandatory minicamp, the team announced Tuesday.

"As we start the mandatory veteran mini-camp, we were informed by the representatives for Taylor Lewan that he would not be attending the camp," Titans GM Jon Robinson said in a statement. "We have had several constructive conversations over the last 5-6 weeks about his contract status. He is currently under contract and we are working to keep Taylor as part of this organization for a long time."

Lewan is entering the final year of his contract, set to make $9.34 million in 2018.

The 26-year-old former No. 11 overall pick in 2014 said earlier this offseason he hopes to become the NFL's highest-paid left tackle, a distinction currently held by Giants' Nate Solder, who signed a four-year, $62 million contract with $35 million guaranteed this offseason.

Lewan joins fellow 2014 first-round picks Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald skipping minicamp in hopes of securing a new deal.

Players under contract who miss mandatory minicamp are subject to fines of $14,070 for the first day missed, $28,150 for the second day, and $42,215 for the third day, totaling $84,435.