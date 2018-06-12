David Johnson to skip Cardinals' mandatory minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their offensive focal point during mandatory minicamp.

David Johnson will skip workouts this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the running back's plans. ESPN first reported the holdout.

Johnson is seeking a new contract as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal set to earn a base salary of $1.88 million. Sides have reportedly been in discussions regarding a new deal, with the hopes of coming to an agreement before the start of the season.

Regarding David Johnson minicamp absence, Steve Wilks said he wanted to focus only on players here. âThe National Football League doesnât stop for me or anyone.â â Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) June 12, 2018

Johnson missed all but one game of the 2017 season due to a wrist injury. He was cleared for offseason workouts earlier this spring. The 26-year-old running back sat out OTAs last week. Coach Steve Wilks refused to elaborate on why Johnson didn't participate at the time.

Coming off an injury with no guarantees beyond this season, it's understandable why Johnson would skip workouts in hopes of getting a new contract.

The do-it-all running back is set to be the foundation of the Cardinals offense in 2018, as they break in new quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen. Johnson said last month he was fully healthy and was aiming for a 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving season. First, the Cards must get their dual-threat on the field, hopefully with a new contract.

Players under contract who skip mandatory minicamp are subject to fines of $14,070 for the first day missed, $28,150 for the second day, and $42,215 for the third day -- totaling $84,435.