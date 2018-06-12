OBJ not expected to partake in team drills at minicamp

Odell Beckham is expected to report for New York Giants mandatory minicamp but isn't planning on taking team reps.

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported that Big Blue and the dynamic receiver are on the same page on OBJ not getting team reps this week. The Giants don't feel the need to rush their top playmaker back on to the field. Beckham broke his ankle in early October.

Jones added that Beckham's doctors and the New York medical staff have been in concert on the plan since the injury.

The fifth-year pro didn't attend recent organized team activities after reporting to voluntary minicamp in April and working out at a portion of OTAs last month.

The continued plan to take it slow with Beckham comes after coach Pat Shurmur told reporters in recent weeks that Beckham "pretty close" to being fully cleared and "possibly" could be ready for minicamp.

Despite that optimism, Beckham's status quo will remain in place this week. Ensuring there is no setback ahead of training camp -- when the pads finally come on -- remains the priority.

Beckham's offseason has centered around his injury and a desire for a new, massive contract. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported Beckham wouldn't set foot on the field without a new deal. Staying out of team drills this week keeps that threat in play.