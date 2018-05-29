Odell Beckham 'pretty close' to being fully cleared

Odell Beckham Jr. was not among the players at New York Giants voluntary organized team activities Tuesday, but the star receiver could be back soon.

Coach Pat Shurmur said after practice that OBJ's absence was expected, but added the wideout was "pretty close" to being fully medically cleared to participate.

Beckham broke his ankle in early October. The 25-year-old reported for voluntary minicamp in April and was at Giants OTAs last week before missing Tuesday's session.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Beckham has been in and out of the offseason program, and he's limited when in the building as he goes through rehab.

Last week Shurmur noted that Beckham was "champing at the bit" to fully return to the practice field. The Giants, however, have taken it slow with their most vital player. However, it sounds like Beckham could be cleared to fully run routes for Eli Manning in the near future.

Getting Beckham full-go on the field as soon as possible would be a boon for Manning and the Giants' new offense so a proper rapport can be built before the start of the season.

The Giants continue OTAs next week before holding mandatory minicamp June 12-14. If Shurmur was being honest about Beckham being "pretty close" to being fully cleared, we could theoretically expect him to be ready for minicamp.