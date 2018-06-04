Odell Beckham 'possibly' will be cleared by minicamp

Odell Beckham was a no-show at Monday's organized team activities, but the Giants continue to hold out hope their star receiver will soon take the field.

Coach Pat Shurmur told reporters that Beckham will "possibly" be medically cleared for next week's team minicamp, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Shurmur added that he expects Beckham -- in the final year of his rookie deal -- to attend the mandatory sessions.

On Friday, Shurmur said Beckham was "pretty close" to being fully medically cleared, leaving Monday's update -- "possibly" -- as another vague installment of this ongoing offseason drama surrounding the receiver's status.

Beckham broke his ankle in early October. The fifth-year pass-catcher attended voluntary minicamp in April and a portion of OTAs last month. When present, the 25-year-old Beckham has operated on a limited basis, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Beckham's contract looms as an additional issue for the team and its most talented player, but the Pro Bowler's offseason participation suggests he's on board for 2018. Next week's camp gathering will serve as a genuine checkpoint for Beckham and the G-Men.