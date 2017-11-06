Fact or fiction: Eagles NFL's best team? Bills playoff-bound?

Despite the Watson-less Texans being cooked, this is a fact. I've been on the Jaguars' bandwagon for a while now, with their incredible defense and run game. And more power to Doug Marrone for making star rookie back Leonard Fournette inactive on Sunday for violating team rules. That's a strong message. No one's above the law. And not only did Jacksonville still win on Sunday -- 23-7 over Cincinnati -- but the Jaguars got (another) solid performance from much-maligned QB Blake Bortles. I've been a (rightful) critic of Bortles, but over the past two games, he's completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 589 yards and two touchdowns -- racking up a 105.5 passer rating in the process. And most importantly, he hasn't thrown a single interception. The Jaguars (5-3) are going to win the division.