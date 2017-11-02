Texans QB Deshaun Watson tears ACL in practice

One of the most memorable rookie seasons in memory has been cruelly cut short.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Watson's remarkable debut season is over.

An MRI on the knee confirmed the full extent of the injury, Rapoport reported. He suffered it on a non-contact play, Rapoport added. Watson is facing an 8-9 month rehabilitation and should be back in time for the start of the 2018 season.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien did not talk about any issues regarding Watson's knee during his Thursday news conference. The team only listed Watson as limited after the practice session.

Watson was coming off the most impressive performance of his young career before suffering the injury. He passed for 402 yards and four touchdowns in the Texans' 41-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most exciting games of the season.

The performance helped make him the first rookie quarterback to ever win AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors on Thursday. He also was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Watson passed for 1,699 yards over six games and is tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns with 19. It was the most passing touchdowns over the first seven career games since 1970, passing Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner's mark. The Texans scored more than 33 points in each of his four October starts.

Since taking over as the Texans' starter in Week 2, Watson led the NFL in points per game (34.7), was sixth in passing yards per game (266.2 average), first in passing TDs (18) and fourth in passer rating (108.4), per NFL Research.

Following his incredible performance Sunday against the Seahawks, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman praised Watson as a "special player."

"Has there ever been a rookie that does that? It would be hard to find," Sherman told reporters. "Maybe [Michael] Vick from time to time; he was very special in the pocket. But, it wasn't like he was getting out to run. He was getting out to look up and find the open guy. He's going to be a special player in this league. He made plays that very few people in this league, including the top-tier guys, can make."

It's the third high-profile, season-ending injury to hit the Texans this season. Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture and linebacker Whitney Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

With Watson out, Tom Savage takes over starting quarterback duties for the Texans, starting with Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Rapoport reported on TNF First Look the Texans are working on signing former Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin to take over the backup role. McGloin played under O'Brien at Penn State.

Houston's resiliency in the wake of the Watt and Mercilus injuries kept them in the running for the AFC South title. It remains to be seen how big of a blow Watson's injury will have on the team's playoff aspirations.