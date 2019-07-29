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Ezekiel Elliott heading to Cabo to train during holdout

Published: Jul 29, 2019 at 12:03 PM
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Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Amid his holdout from Cowboys training camp, Ezekiel Elliott is flying south to stay in shape.

The Cowboys running back is heading to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to train this week while Dallas is at training camp in Oxnard, California, sources told NFL Network's Jane Slater on Monday. Elliott's team and the Cowboys will continue to work on negotiating a contract extension while he is out of the country.

A team source told Slater that the Cowboys have seen reports of Elliott's sojourn south and that "it's not a good look."

This isn't the first time that Elliott has spent down time in Baja California Sur. Zeke jetted down to Cabo during his six-game suspension in 2017. Why Cabo? Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, owns a place there, Slater added, per a source close to the situation.

Elliott had been spotted last weekend in the Dallas area while his teammates reported to camp.

How long Zeke's vacation lasts depends on how long his contract impasse with Dallas can continue. An Aug. 6 deadline looms as the date when Elliott must arrive in camp to accrue a season toward free agency.

With two years left on his rookie contract, Elliott is seeking an extension to make him the highest-paid running back in football. The Cowboys have reportedly submitted an offer to Elliott, but according to Slater, Dallas has yet to return a counteroffer.

The Cowboys are also working on extensions for fellow triplets Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

And so, the two sides are at a crossroads, and Zeke is on a runway.

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