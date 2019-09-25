Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery good to go vs. Packers
Here's what you need to know before the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season.
The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report Wednesday and the receiver was not given a designation, signaling he'll suit up Thursday night -- barring a setback.
The news isn't a surprise as coach Doug Pederson said throughout the week he expected Jeffery to return.
Jeffery missed last week's loss to the Detroit Lions with a calf injury. He also missed the majority of the Week 2 defeat in Atlanta.
The official news should offer a sigh of relief to Eagles fans who have watched Eagles receivers suffer a horrid case of the dropsies. With Jeffery's return, Carson Wentz will have one of his big-play outside receivers back for a pivotal tilt in Green Bay.
The Eagles also ruled out corner Ronald Darby (hamstring) and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot). Running back Corey Clement (shoulder) was listed as questionable.