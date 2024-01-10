DON'T DELETE - TEST - Super Wild Card Weekend schedule revealed

Around the NFL

Super Wild Card Weekend will kick off in Houston and conclude in Tampa.

The NFL on Sunday night announced the schedule for the opening round of the playoffs, which begins with the AFC's fourth-seeded Houston Texans hosting the No. 5 Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

The six-game slate will carry on through Monday night, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC's No. 4 seed, host the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles. It's the second season in a row the Bucs have played on Monday to open the postseason.

The Sunday night showcase will feature a much-ballyhooed matchup of Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions hosting Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, each QB facing off against his old squad.

See the full schedule below:

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (5) Cleveland Browns at (4) Houston Texans (NBC)

AFC: 8 p.m. (ET) (6) Miami Dolphins at (3) Kansas City Chiefs (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC: 1:00 p.m. (ET) (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS)

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) (7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys (2) (FOX)

NFC: 8 p.m. (ET) (6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Detroit Lions (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 15

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) (5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC)

