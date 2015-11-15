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Do Cowboys' issues go beyond Dez Bryant outburst?

Published: Nov 15, 2015 at 12:31 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Dallas Cowboys reached reality show levels of drama during their six-game losing skid.

"It's the Real Housewives of Valley Ranch," NFL Media analyst Shaun O'Hara quipped Sunday morning on NFL Network's GameDay First.

From the decision to sign Greg Hardy this offseason, to letting DeMarco Murray walk, to recently cutting Joseph Randle, to Hardy's new outbursts, the drama is pervasive in Dallas -- as it almost always has been under Jerry Jones' reign.

"The way the Dallas Cowboys handle these situations is why they have won only two playoff games this century," former coach Brian Billick said.

The most recent "situation" was Dez Bryant's outburst in the locker room Thursday, when the receiver blew up at a media member.

Bryant's antics incited an intense, heated, but reasoned discussion on on NFL GameDay First. The exchange between O'Hara and Michael Robinson about whether Bryant should take reponsibility for his actions, displays the differing viewpoints that could be going on within the Cowboys' own locker room. The full video below is well worth your time:

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