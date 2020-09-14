Debrief: Tracking Week 1 storylines that actually matter

1) The injuries to tight end Blake Jarwin and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will hurt the Cowboys more deeply than their disappointing season-opening loss. The Cowboys expected Jarwin to have a breakout season before he tore his ACL on Sunday night, and the drop-off at the position to Dalton Schultz is massive. (Dak Prescott threw to Schultz four times for a total of 11 yards in the loss to the Rams.) This is hardly an offense short on pass catchers, but a weak tight end group will make the Cowboys more predictable.

Vander Esch's broken collarbone is another heartbreak. He had a strong pro debut in 2018, but he was not the same player last season before being sidelined by a neck injury that cost him seven games and required surgery, and now he's suffered another significant injury. I came into this season believing the Cowboys' defense would go as Vander Esch and fellow linebacker Jaylon Smith did, and now Vander Esch is gone, failing to even make it out of the first quarter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Vander Esch will be back in six to eight weeks, but it's fair to wonder how long he will last -- and whether he'll be able to play at the high level he did as a rookie.

2) Aldon Smith already looks like one of the best free-agent signings of the offseason. In a world where average starting defensive ends make nearly $10 million per season, Smith's $2 million contract in Dallas is an outrageous bargain. Smith hasn't played in four seasons, thanks to suspensions issued for multiple substance-abuse and personal-conduct violations, yet he looked much like the player who took the league by storm back in San Francisco, where he racked up 19.5 sacks in 2012. If anything, he looked stronger in the running game. The Rams' game plan helped mitigate the Cowboys' pass rush Sunday, but it's going to be a force once DeMarcus Lawrence and Everson Griffen get going.

3) The Patriots' offense will be as funky as you wanted it to be. Some folks had to see evidence that Cam Newton's running could be the foundation of the Patriots' offense before believing it could happen in Foxborough. Believe it. New England has the running backs, offensive line, quarterback and coaching staff to play in a Baltimore North style that will be the opposite of the Tom Brady era in every respect -- except for the quarterback's attention to detail regarding postgame outfits and social media posts.

The Patriots threw the ball 19 times in 63 plays in Sunday's win over Miami, with Newton running 15 times himself. Pairing option football on offense with one of football's best defensive backfields is a recipe for a lot of close, low-scoring games reminiscent of Bill Belichick's early New England squads.

4) Teddy Bridgewater will be a lot more fun to watch in Carolina. Bridgewater's 6.2 average depth of target during his time in New Orleans was like a Scarlet Letter, misread by others as a sign that all he could do was dink and dunk. His first start with the Panthers on Sunday was far more fun to watch, with the aDOT figure jumping up to 8.2, while his deep-ball percentage also more than doubled, according to Jim Sannes. Sample-size caution applies like it does to everything else after Week 1, but Bridgewater also routinely made the first defender miss. He's never going to be a running quarterback, but the athleticism he shows while extending plays before finding a receiver has been undersold going back to his Louisville days. The Panthers may not win a ton of games, but they are going to be a lot more enjoyable -- like they were in Week 1's delightfully entertaining 34-30 loss to the Raiders.