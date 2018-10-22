Debrief: Things we know (and things we don't) after Week 7

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apparently couldn't bear to watch another week with Allen Hurns playing nearly every snap, sending a 2019 first-round pick to Oakland in exchange for Raiders wideout Amari Cooper. It's a fascinating price for a receiver who has struggled to produce for the last 20 games (3.5 catches and 48 receiving yards per game in that span, with eight total touchdowns) and comes with a big price tag attached to the fifth-year option of his rookie deal next year. The Cowboys are backing themselves into a corner. They need to sign Cooper to a long-term contract, or the pick they traded away will have truly been wasted. The move is intended to boost the fortunes of a Cowboys team that is 3-4 despite ranking second in points allowed. It's yet another lifeline for coach Jason Garrett to keep his job and break out of the win, loss, win, loss Garrett-ian pattern the Cowboys have been stuck in for 10 games.