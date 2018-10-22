Cardinals HC: We are not trading Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson might want out of Arizona, but the Cardinals aren't playing ball.

Asked Monday if the team would entertain trade offers for the star cornerback -- or trade demands by the star cornerback -- first-year coach Steve Wilks shot down both scenarios.

"We're not trading Patrick," Wilks said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "That's out of the question."

Wilks went on to say that Peterson has not personally asked him for a trade. The coach said he plans to sit down with the seventh-year cover man on Monday, per the team's official website.

A report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, though, stated that Peterson "has asked Arizona to deal him by the Oct. 30 trade deadline," noting the player "feels as if the situation is deteriorating and continues to reaffirm to others that he 'desperately' wants out."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Arizona owner Michael Bidwill emphatically shot down the idea of moving Peterson.

"Not true," Bidwill said. "I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening."

Rapoport was told by a source that one team inquired about Peterson's availability and was immediately told no.

The one-win Cardinals are in spiral-mode, but nothing from team brass suggests a desire to purge the roster in exchange for draft picks. Still, this situation remains one to monitor.