Broncos-Cardinals game could have significant fallout

Little has gone the right way for the Cardinals or Broncos this season and when they face off tonight on Thursday Night Football, the pressure is on.

For the Broncos, upper management has been closely monitoring head coach Vance Joseph, with hopes that the results will change. And they need to.

For the Cardinals, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is under fire for an offense that has struggled to utilize star running back David Johnson and ranks 31st in points.

Depending on the result, no one has ruled out significant and lasting changes after tonight. That's how important the situation is.

Arizona owner Michael Bidwill declined to discuss this week possible changes that coach Steve Wilks could make. Asked recently if jobs were on the line, Wilks said at a press conference: "I would say all our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don't win."

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis did not want to get into the "what-if" game, saying he's taking it day-by-day and not jumping ahead despite his team losing four straight to fall to 2-4. Meanwhile, GM John Elway had told his team's website, "We've got to change some things and things have to change this week. Our veterans have to play better, coaches have to coach better. On short week it doesn't matter, it doesn't matter how physically how you feel. We got to go into Arizona on Thursday night fighting for our lives cause that's what we are."

After tonight, time will tell what the changes are.

Bidwill did discuss some other issues on his team. Asked about the recent speculation about the Cardinals possibly trading star cornerback Patrick Peterson, Bidwill was emphatic to NFL.com.

"Not true," Bidwill said while leaving the Conrad Hotel after the Fall League Meeting in New York. "I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening."

One team inquired about Peterson's availability and was flat-out told no, per a source.

Arizona is 1-5, and it's been a struggle. Bidwill was asked if he was surprised.

"I think everybody's expectations are that it would be going better than it is now," he said, "but I think Coach Wilks is dialed in. We've seen some progress, but I know we're all looking for much more progress."

He has been pleased with the job rookie first-round quarterback Josh Rosen has done, albeit in just a few starts.

"I think Josh, we knew when we drafted him that there was a chance he may play this year and if he did play, that it might be some growing pains," Bidwill said. "I'm really pleased with seeing his progress because he's done a great job. Definitely got the right attitude to step onto the field, he's super smart, players are rallying around him."