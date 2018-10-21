DeVante Parker's agent blasts Dolphins' Adam Gase

DeVante Parker is MIA in MIA and not on his own accord.

The Miami Dolphins receiver has been sidelined by a quad injury for much of this season and has been held out of all but two games, while new acquisitions Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola pace the Fins in receiving in the post-Jarvis Landry era.

With Parker mostly phased out of Miami's offensive game plan, trade talk around the receiver has started to build. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported this weekend the Dolphins are shopping Parker ahead of the Oct. 30 trade deadline and want at least a third-round draft pick in exchange for his services. Several teams have already contacted the Dolphins about Parker, Pelissero added.

In light of that news and Miami making Parker a surprise inactive before Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, Parker's agent Jimmy Gould criticized Dolphins coach Adam Gase and said he was not trying to force a move out of town.

"No I haven't, but I find the decision to make DeVante inactive today by Coach Gaze (sic) incompetent and insulting," Gould said in a statement obtained by Pelissero. "It's also just not true and I am sick of hearing him say my player is not healthy. This is the third game this year that DeVante should have played in when you include the Jets and [New England]. DeVante is healthy and with injuries and [the Dolphins'] 6.1 [YPC], DeVante could have and should have been allowed to contribute.

"What a horrific decision by Coach Gaze (sic) and he needs to take a very long look in the mirror and make himself inactive."

Parker was a full participant in practice this week.

Gase explained after the game his decision to sit Parker, telling reporters, per ESPN, "That's what we decided to do this game and we had those four guys that had been kind of rolling together and we wanted to get [Kalen] Ballage up and he's doing a lot on special teams."

Gould added, via NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, "I am responding that [Gase] is not telling the truth and his decision was an example of poor management and cost the Team the best opportunity to win. He continues attacking the health of my client and that is not acceptable. Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does Coach Gase justify his own incompetence. They averaged only 6.1 yds per catch [against Detroit]. They needed Parker who is completely healthy and was in full participation all week and in warm ups this morning.

"Something smells in Miami."

With the trade deadline approaching, don't expect this stench to linger for long.