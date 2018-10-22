Injuries: Sony Michel (knee) avoids serious injury

Sony Michel's injury looked serious on Sunday, but the final diagnosis is still to be determined.

The rookie running back has avoided serious injury after an MRI didn't reveal significant damage to his knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Patriots initially thought Michel suffered an MCL sprain, but following the MRI, the news is more encouraging. Michel still could miss time, but if he does, it may not be much, Rapoport added.

Michel has been a breath of fresh air for the Patriots on the ground, rushing for 422 yards and four touchdowns on 95 carries to pace New England's running game. His potential absence would increase the load on the backs of James White and Kenjon Barner, though the Patriots have long demonstrated they have little problem with rolling with a committee backfield.

As for other notable Patriots, Rapoport reported Rob Gronkowski didn't travel to Chicago due to a back injury that locked up on him in practice Friday. The good news: There's no long-term concern about the injury.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi added Monday that Gronk specifically dealt with painful back spasms last Friday. Giardi reported that Gronkowski could potentially be available for next Monday's game against the Bills. But given Gronk's history, this is a situation that will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Elsewhere in injury news on Monday:

1. Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson suffered a hip injury that could end his season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on WSVN-TV, with a best-case scenario of missing a few weeks. Wilson will visit a hip specialist to get a timeline on his labrum issue that was called significant, Rapoport reported. Wilson will be out Thursday against the Texans and beyond, but a final prognosis for the season is not clear, Rapoport added.

Another Dolphins receiver's status is uncertain. Kenny Stills suffered a groin strain at the end of Miami's loss to Detroit and is headed for an MRI on Monday, Rapoport reported.

2. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said receiver Torrey Smith (knee) will get checked out by doctors Monday afternoon after a hard fall left him with some swelling Sunday.

3. Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander tore his ACL, a Monday MRI confirmed, according to Rapoport.

3. The Texans will be without rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

4. Jaguars linebacker Donald Payne sustained a grade 2 MCL sprain on Sunday, Rapoport reported via a source. Rapoport continued that Payne is likely to miss "roughly 3-4 weeks, though the evaluations are ongoing."